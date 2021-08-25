Jags name No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence their 2021 starter at QB

As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars have named No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence their Week 1 starter against the Houston Texans. Jags coach Urban Meyer announced the news in his presser Wednesday morning after the rookie had been battling third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II since the beginning of training camp.

The decision comes after the Jags have made it through two preseason games, with the first being against the Cleveland Browns and the second occurring in New Orleans against the Saints on Monday. Not only did Lawrence outperform Minshew in both of those games, but he did so in practice as well.

Lawrence started both preseason games for the Jags. He saw the field for the whole first half Monday going 14-of-23 for 113 yards. Then in the Jags’ first preseason game, Lawrence was 6-of-9 for 71 yards (played in the first two offensive series).

As for Minshew, he completed 13-of-21 passes for 149 yards and a pick Monday and went 4-of-8 for 47 yards and a pick against the Browns. He struggled in both games to the point where some feel the door is now open for C.J. Beathard to win the QB2 job as the veteran has been solid the last two weeks.

Of course, heading forward the key will be to get the starting offensive line back to 100%. Lawrence was knocked around in the first two preseason games, but in Monday’s game, in particular, the unit was without three starters. Those players were left tackle Cam Robinson, guard Andrew Norwell and center Brandon Linder.

Simply put, if all three can return before Week 1 (as well as receiver DJ Chark Jr.) Lawrence has a chance to get a win out of the gate. However, if there are some setbacks with the aforementioned injuries, there definitely should be some concerns.