Jags move up to No. 2 spot in draft order after Week 9 series of games

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have won their game Sunday against the Houston Texans, but they did move up in the draft order. With the New York Giants defeating The Washington Football Team Sunday afternoon, the Jags became the NFL’s only one-win team and No. 2 in the draft order.

As a result of Week 10’s events, only one team remains ahead of the Jags for the No. 1 overall pick and that’s the winless New York Jets.

The Jags moved to 1-7 overall and their loss to the Texans was their seventh consecutive one dating back to Week 1’s win against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the loss, the Jags’ fanbase has surprisingly been fine with the Jags’ path now that it appears the playoffs are out of reach. Of course, the reason for that is because they are in contention for elite quarterback prospects like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.

The remainder of the Jags’ schedule is quite brutal and the easiest part of it is behind them. Up next, the Jags play the 6-2 Green Bay Packers, 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, and 5-3 Cleveland Browns, all of whom look to be playoff contenders or Super Bowl contenders. They also will likely have to progress forward another week without their QB1, Gardner Minshew, though rookie Jake Luton had a respectable debut.

The most interesting part about the Jags’ last two games is that they’ve been competitive. They lost to the Texans by only three points and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers by 10, but in the fashion of an interesting offensive shootout. With that being the case, Jags fans are getting the best of both worlds because the games are watchable and indicate the team can have a quick 2021 turnaround, but the losses help their long-term future.