Jags may face ‘significant discipline’ if alcohol was on team plane during alleged McManus incident

A sexual assault lawsuit filed against former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus by two flight attendants claims that alcohol and marijuana were being used during the team’s flight to London last year.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained the NFL’s policy on the use of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabinoid Products, which indicates that, “alcoholic beverages, including beer, are prohibited in the locker rooms, team charters, and other club-controlled areas on game day and any time when traveling on team charters during the preseason, regular season, or postseason.”

The NFL also sent out a memo in November 2022 to all teams after a few incidents that occurred during that time, which stated that teams could face “significant discipline” for violating the policy.

We first broke the news on Monday that McManus is accused of sexually assaulting flight attendants working on a team flight to London last year.

The lawsuit claims that McManus was drunk. He’s accused of passing out $100 bills to encourage flight attendants to drink and dance inappropriately.

Another portion of the lawsuit said that the flight attendants who filed the lawsuit “smelled marijuana smoke coming from the plane’s restrooms” during the flight.

A spokesperson for the Jags told us in part: “We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims.”

A spokesperson with McManus’ new team -- the Washington Commanders -- said they were notified about the lawsuit on Monday and said; “we take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

The plaintiffs in this case are represented by attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee represented clients alleging sexual misconduct against NFL quarterback Deshawn Watson. He also filed a $750 million lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott for 120 victims of the Astroworld Festival crowd crush.

