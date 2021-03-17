Jags listed among free agency Day 2 winners

The first day of the legal tampering period on Monday was a bit disappointing for Jacksonville. Despite leading the league in salary cap available, the team whiffed on a number of potential targets, including tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, both of whom signed with the New England Patriots. They also missed out on safety John Johnson, who signed with the Cleveland Browns.

The biggest signing of the day for the Jags was former Los Angeles Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal. Still, the day proved to be a bit of a let-down as the team failed to make headlines with any moves.

Day 2 was much better for Urban Meyer and Co., though. They bolstered the secondary further with the addition of Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin, made an aggressive move to trade for Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Brown and struck one of the best value deals in free agency in signing Detroit receiver Marvin Jones to a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

It’s not surprising that with this turnaround, the Jaguars are considered one of the winners of Day 2 by CBS Sports.

Free agency doesn’t officially open until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but Jacksonville still has the cap space to make moves. There are a number of potential targets still out there and areas the team needs to improve on and Day 3 of the period could be another one where the team gets better.