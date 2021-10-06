Jags listed as 4.5-point underdogs to Titans

Just as they were last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars have once again found themselves listed as underdogs by Tipico Sportsbook. This time, with their divisional opponents in the Tennessee Titans up next, it’s by a +4.5 figure, which is the lowest they’ve had this season as underdogs.

The Titans will come into Sunday’s game after losing to the New York Jets Week 4 and it was a game where they were without receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, who are dealing with hamstring injuries. With there being a possibility of both being out again (we’ll have to monitor the injury report, ultimately), it appears the Jags could make this one close like they did Thursday against Cincinnati. That is, if they can eliminate some distractions on their end.

With a +4.5-point (-105) underdog figure for the Jags, a $105 bet would pocket a bettor $100 if the Jags get a victory or lose by no more than three. Meanwhile, the Titans have a -3.5-point (-115) figure and a $115 bet on them would earn a bettor $100.

The over/under is set at 48.5 this week with a -110 figure for either side. That means that a $110 bet would earn a bettor $100 regardless of their decision to take the over or the under.

Lastly, when it comes to the money line, the Jags have a +165 figure. That means if the Jags get the win, which would be their first, a bettor would earn $165 if they wager $100 on them. Meanwhile, the Titans will enter the game with a -205 money line figure, so a $205 wager would earn a bettor $100 if they bet on the Titans through the money line.