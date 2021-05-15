Jags legend Jimmy Smith in favor of possible Tim Tebow addition

With the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly finalizing a deal to bring on Tim Tebow as a tight end, the attention of many current and former players has returned to another former NFL quarterback who hasn’t been able to get an opportunity in a while. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t appeared on a roster since he knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice.

With Tebow getting another chance, many have been quick to point out that Kaepernick is still waiting on that opportunity despite having a more productive football career than Tebow.

But legendary Jaguars receiver Jimmy Smith loves the Tebow addition, telling TMZ Sports that he will bring a positive change to the franchise.

“We need a guy like Tim Tebow,” Smith said, “who’s a hometown hero who has love for the city anyway. He’s going to be a great support for Trevor Lawrence. Whatever capacity that is, it’s going to be a positive rather than a negative.

“I pray that he makes the 53-man roster, because we need all we can get.”On the discussions about Kaepernick, Smith said he didn’t think the Jaguars should have signed him, saying he would “divide (the) locker room.”

“We don’t need Colin Kaepernick on our team,” he said.

The comparison between Tebow and Kaepernick is, to say the least, a bit of an apples to oranges one, especially in the context of Jacksonville’s offseason plans. It desperately needed help at tight end, and given Meyer’s extensive relationship with Tebow, this move is far from a surprising one.

Meanwhile, the team just invested the first overall pick in a quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and the three other quarterbacks on the roster all started multiple games in 2020.

However, it’s hard to ignore the irony in Smith’s statement that Kaepernick would be a divisive presence considering that, according to reporting from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the decision to sign Tebow has in fact divided some members of the team.

But there’s no denying what Smith said is true with regard to Tebow having love for the city and being a bit of a hometown hero. Having someone like that on the roster could definitely have an impact on fan interest, but for the team’s sake, hopefully, it doesn’t come at the cost of roster unity.