Jags to lead NFL with adjusted cap total as NFL sets salary cap at $208.2M

The 2022 NFL salary cap has been set, and as expected, that figure will be $208.2 for each team. That means the $55.9 million figure that Over the Cap has been projecting to the Jacksonville Jaguars (before they used the franchise tag) is fairly accurate, and it would’ve put them in line to have the second-most cap space in the league.

Per Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald, league sources have also projected the Jags to lead the league in adjusted salary cap this year with a figure slightly over $234 million. In a nutshell, the adjusted cap consists of carryover and any other modifications from the previous league year.

Salary cap is officially set at $208.2 million. The Jaguars will lead the NFL in their adjusted salary cap total while the Rams will have the lowest adjusted cap in the NFL. https://t.co/4tqIUIFSzY — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 7, 2022

When looking at some key things they need to get done, it appears the Jags are in a position where they need to spend more money acquiring talent than retaining it this season. With rookie Trevor Lawrence struggling last season, they need help on the offensive line and more skill weapons. Those plans could involve keeping DJ Chark Jr., but even if they do, more help is needed, and names like Allen Robinson, Brandon Scherff, and Zach Ertz have been mentioned as potential targets by fans.

The Jags need some help on defense as well, especially when it comes to finding an interior linebacker to pair with Myles Jack, bolstering the pass-rush, and they at least need to add a nickel cornerback in the secondary. When it comes to this side of the ball, fans have particularly been high on adding Chandler Jones, who could give Josh Allen a dance partner to help bring down the quarterback but won’t be cheap.

Only time will tell how the Jags go about free agency this offseason. But clearly, they need to take a different approach from last year where they didn’t spend as much as they should’ve, and it eventually played a part in the team registering the league’s worst record a second straight time.

