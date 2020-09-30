Jags LB Quincy Williams designated for return from IR

James Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams got closer to his return to the field Wednesday after the team designated him for a return off injured reserve. That gives the Jags 21 days to activate him to the active roster if they choose. Until then, he won’t count against the final 53-man roster.


Williams, 24, was placed on IR on Sept. 8 with a core muscle injury that began bothering him around mid-August. A week after the media was informed of the injury, it was announced that he had successful surgery to repair the issue.

Williams was drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Murray State after former linebacker Telvin Smith retired. He ended up starting in eight games, but had a brief stint where he was benched as a result of struggling to get acclimated with the speed of the NFL. Ultimately, Williams ended up with 48 total tackles and a pair of tackles for loss in 2019.

Williams will get to continue his development when/if the Jags decide to bring him back and he’d be able to help the Jags on special teams, too. The team hasn’t spoken on a timeline for Williams to reclaim a roster spot so they likely won’t rush him back unless an unexpected injury happens at linebacker.