Jags LB Quincy Williams designated for return from IR

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams got closer to his return to the field Wednesday after the team designated him for a return off injured reserve. That gives the Jags 21 days to activate him to the active roster if they choose. Until then, he won’t count against the final 53-man roster.

LB Quincy Williams was 'designated for return' from our reserve/injured list and doesn’t currently count against the team’s 53-man roster. Today begins a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster. Full @FarahandFarah Injury Report⤵ pic.twitter.com/Tbkiof5G8Y — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 30, 2020





Williams, 24, was placed on IR on Sept. 8 with a core muscle injury that began bothering him around mid-August. A week after the media was informed of the injury, it was announced that he had successful surgery to repair the issue.

Williams was drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Murray State after former linebacker Telvin Smith retired. He ended up starting in eight games, but had a brief stint where he was benched as a result of struggling to get acclimated with the speed of the NFL. Ultimately, Williams ended up with 48 total tackles and a pair of tackles for loss in 2019.

Williams will get to continue his development when/if the Jags decide to bring him back and he’d be able to help the Jags on special teams, too. The team hasn’t spoken on a timeline for Williams to reclaim a roster spot so they likely won’t rush him back unless an unexpected injury happens at linebacker.