Jags LB Myles Jack says NFL hit him with a 20K fine for taunting in Texans game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Johnson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NFL has entered this season with plans to stress its rules against taunting, and both fans and players alike aren’t fans of it. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack is now undoubtedly among those people after getting fined by the league for a taunting incident that occurred against the Houston Texans.

Earlier this week, the veteran linebacker told the media that he was done talking smack to opponents as the hefty 20K he received fine certainly got the point across.

Through the first two weeks of the season, 11 players have been penalized for taunting on the field. Per USA TODAY, all but two were rightfully called by the league’s eyes, but it’s unknown which two were wrongfully called.

The vocalization against the NFL’s stance on taunting has especially become louder over the past week with people like former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz (as seen above) and others speaking out against it. Despite that, the league has no plans to modify the rule at the moment as they clearly think it’s working.

With no solution to this messy situation coming any time soon, the good thing is that there is a team captain on the Jags’ roster who knows first-hand how serious the league is about the new taunting rule. That said, Jack should relay his message to his teammates, and if he does, the Jags roster can keep a little more money in their pockets and avoid hurting the team with a costly penalty.

Recommended Stories