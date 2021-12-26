Jags LB Myles Jack placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list just before game vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed LB Myles Jack on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 26, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed a few starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and one more will be joining them. That player is linebacker Myles Jack, who is one of the Jags’ leaders and defensive captains.

The team made the announcement Sunday morning as they are currently in East Rutherford getting ready to take on the New York Jets. This, of course, means he won’t take the field Sunday, though he does have time to return in a few days if he is vaccinated.

A vaccinated player can return if they produce two negative tests that are 24 hours apart. However, if Jack is unvaccinated, he’ll have to miss at least 10 days and that would rule him out for next week’s game in New England, too.

Jack leads the Jags in tackles with 97. However, with him set to miss Sunday’s game, the Jags could roll with veteran Dakota Allen, who has registered three starts with the Jags, in his place. The team also has options in Shaquille Quarterman or Chapelle Russell who could potentially step in.

The Jets offense is ranked 22nd overall, so the player who will replace Jack may be able to hold their own. Additionally, the Jets have placed a lot of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well, so both teams will be without key players.