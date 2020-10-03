Jags land various Gators in Draft Wire 3-round mock

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be wrapping up the first quarter of their 2020 season and it’s been clear that 2021 should be a year where they may need to bolster their defense over their offense. Despite that, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling had the team opening up his latest mock with three consecutive offensive players, most of which still make sense for their team.

With their first selection, Easterling had the Jags replacing one Alabama left tackle with another by slotting them Alex Leatherwood to hold down things on the blindside.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

Alex Leatherwood | OT | Alabama

While it’s understandable for the Jags to be slotted offensive players early even with their defensive struggles, this pick may be better spent elsewhere. Simply put, it feels like the Jags have way bigger issues than left tackle. Again, that’s really the case on defense, but there are also some bigger offensive needs than at left tackle.

Sure, Robinson is coming up on a contract year and has been sporadic, but it’s possible fans could be satisfied with the offensive line play when the regular season is over. Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has gotten the group to play better than we’ve seen in the past although the pass protection is still a work in progress.

As for Leatherwood, my aforementioned statements aren’t to say he’s not talented. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, he’s a sturdy tackle who has insane strength when he clutches on to a defender. He’s shown good movement skills, too, but his technique can get in the way and that’s likely because he’s still learning the tackle position as a former guard.

The Jags’ next pick in the first round (thanks to the Los Angeles Rams) was one many fans won’t disagree with, even with there being defensive needs.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

Kyle Pitts | TE | Florida

The Jags have struggled to find “the guy” at tight end for much of Dave Caldwell’s tenure. Whether he’s with the Jags’ front office or not in 2021, there isn’t a tight end in college playing better than Kyle Pitts right now, who currently has six touchdowns and 227 yards on the season. In fact, he’s been playing so well that it appears he won’t be available outside of the top-10, though there is plenty of football to be played.

After going with Pitts, the Jags doubled-up on Gators, landing his quarterback Kyle Trask with the selection given to them by the Minnesota Vikings.

34. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)

Kyle Trask | QB | Florida

This pick, of course, hinges on what the Jags get out of Gardner Minshew II. Right now, it’s been more good than bad from the second-year signal-caller, but something we’ve stressed at the Jags Wire is to watch how Minshew looks during the back end of the Jags’ schedule. That’s when the harder opponents will take the field against them, and some even have elite defenses like the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Trask was an intriguing prospect in 2019 and has looked solid in the early stages of 2020, completing just under 72% of his passes for 684 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one pick. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, he also offers impressive size and could intrigue a new front office that inherits good draft capital if Caldwell is fired.

With their second pick in the second-round, the Jags finally addressed the defense by selecting Pittsburgh safety Paris Ford, who would clear up a huge need.

45. Jacksonville Jaguars

Paris Ford | S | Pitt

Ford is a tenacious safety who plays with emotion and could really bring some life to the Jags secondary. Scouts like his downhill ability and skills in zone, but also feel he would be fine as a single-high safety, too. Simply put, he makes a lot of sense for the Jags because he could help them with their woes against the run and struggles in pass defense.

To round up the mock draft, the Jags were slotted yet another Gator —this time on the defensive side.

76. Jacksonville Jaguars

Marco Wilson | CB | Florida

The Jags would be reuniting Wilson with their first pick from April, CJ Henderson. He’s stronger in zone than he is in man coverage and will need some work when it comes to his jam technique, but the tools are there for a team to develop if they would like.

With Easterling’s mock offering plenty to talk about, feel free to let us know on social media how you all feel about this group of prospects. Should they have gone with more offensive picks? Was it fine? Or are these simply prospects you all at home aren’t high on?