Jags land Trevor Lawrence and help at DT in Todd McShay’s latest mock

The 2020 season was a tough one for the whole league, but it was especially tough on the Jacksonville Jaguars who registered a 1-15 record. Not only was that good for the worst record in the NFL, but the worst in the organization’s history.

However, the sun is shining bright when looking forward to the 2021 season. The Jags were able to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, and with that should come the likely selection of an elite quarterback prospect in Trevor Lawrence. Due to the unsteady performances the Jags got this year at quarterback, ESPN’s Todd McShay has long felt that Lawrence will be the pick for the Jags and that reflected in his newest mock draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson* Did you expect anyone else? I haven’t seen a quarterback prospect quite like Lawrence in almost a decade, and the Jaguars are certainly in the market for one. Gardner Minshew, Mike Glennon and Jake Luton combined for the NFL’s second-worst Total QBR in 2020 (43.7). Jacksonville will have a new general manager and a new coach after losing 15 games, and the 6-foot-6 Lawrence — who has a huge arm, good mobility in the pocket and all the intangibles you could ask for — would give the team a starting quarterback who should soon be among the NFL’s best. Lawrence declared for the draft on Wednesday.

As McShay said, Lawrence is a no brainer for a franchise that hasn’t had a stable answer at quarterback since Mark Brunell. He checks off all the boxes from accuracy, to athleticism, to character, and anything else you can think of.

Another area of concern for the Jags has been at defensive tackle. Young players like DaVon Hamilton and Doug Costin showed promise in the interior, but it feels like the Jags need one more quick-twitch disruptor at defensive tackle. With that being the case, McShay had the Jags selecting Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon with their other first-round pick.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR) Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa* We went offense in a big way at No. 1 overall, so let’s pivot to defense with the Jaguars’ second pick of Day 1. Nixon has great instincts and agility for his 305-pound size. In recent drafts, Jacksonville has padded the edge with K’Lavon Chaisson and Josh Allen, but the middle of the line still needs help. Its 4.7 yards per carry allowed is tied for fifth worst in the NFL, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor just gutted the Jags for 253 rushing yards on Sunday. Nixon had 13.5 tackles for loss this season and would be a good building block for the team’s new staff.

A slippery penetrating tackle like Nixon surely would help the Jags who’ve been gashed in the middle of their defense frequently this year. With fans expressing their concerns against the run, his addition is one they definitely could get on board with if defensive tackle isn’t addressed in free agency.

Now, we’d like to hear from you all at home. Did McShay knock this mock out of the park, or could it have gone better? Let us know on social media.