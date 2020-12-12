Jags land QB Justin Fields and a favorite target of his in CBS mock draft

Change is undoubtedly on the way for the Jacksonville Jaguars and with that is the probability of a change at quarterback. With that being the case, there won’t be many mock drafts that surface on the web without the Jags taking Justin Fields as Josh Edwards did in his latest mock draft with CBS Sports.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Justin Fields, Ohio State If the draft order remains the same, Jacksonville will likely be faced with a decision between Justin Fields and Zach Wilson. I do not think anyone could go wrong picking either right now.

The Jags have started three different quarterbacks this year and are currently starting Mike Glennon despite Gardner Minshew II being healthy from his thumb injury. That pretty much sums up the disaster that the quarterback position has been for the Jags, and the next regime is likely to share those concerns.

With his mix of athleticism and accuracy, draft pundits feel that Fields would be the No. 1 pick of most drafts, but he just so happens to be competing with Trevor Lawrence, who is a once in a decade type prospect. Still, when looking at a majority of his 2020 campaign, Fields has been solid, going 107-of-137 (78.1%) for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three picks.

After the selection of Fields, Edwards slotted the Jags a teammate of the Buckeye signal-caller in receiver Chris Olave.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (from the Rams) – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State Jacksonville selected Justin Fields with its first selection and got him a housewarming present — another Buckeye. Chris Olave is a great route-runner and that has translated to immediate success in recent years.

The Jags could lose receivers Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook this offseason, so the selection of Olave would make sense. Pairing him with Fields could make the transition of both into the NFL a tad easier, while also giving D.J. Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. another young complimentary piece.

At this point, we’ve pretty much heard every comment possible on Fields, but this is the first mock we’ve discussed where he was paired with Olave. That said, let us know how you feel about the pairing in our social media comments section.