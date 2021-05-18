Jags land CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-round pick after trade with Eagles

While the draft and the most important part of free agency may be over, that doesn’t mean a team can’t fill out their roster to their liking. That seems to be exactly the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who made a trade Tuesday.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jags have acquired cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. As for what they gave up, it all came at the price of sending Philly second-year cornerback Josiah Scott.

The Jags were set to head into the 2021 season pretty deep and experienced at the cornerback position as it was. And while Houston’s addition swaps one second-year player for another, it does give the Jags a player with more size at the position (5-foot-11, 200 pounds).

Houston, who played in three games last year, has yet to register any stats in the NFL. In addition to playing with the Eagles, he also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

As for Scott, he was selected by the Jags in the fourth round last season out of Michigan State. During his rookie season, he played in six games and registered 11 tackles.