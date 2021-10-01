Jags jump up early against Bengals with a 6-yard James Robinson rush

The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a quick start in their Thursday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals, and while their first drive resulted in no points, their second one ended up getting them seven.

The drive was an eight-play process where Trevor Lawrence was able to spread the ball around, hitting receiver Tavon Austin and new tight end Dan Arnold (for a nice 17-yard gain) among notables. To cap it off the Jags went to their only top-100 player in James Robinson, who was able to run it in for six yards and get his second consecutive touchdown of this season (he had one Week 3, too).

The Jags entered this game without Carlos Hyde and the announcers of Thursday’s game said he was inactive with a shoulder injury. The team is also without DJ Chark who fractured his ankle in the first drive. That said, Robinson is likely going to be their guy heading forward and he’s shown he’s capable of handling the workload.