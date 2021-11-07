Jags’ Josh Allen makes history by sacking Bills’ QB Josh Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the third quarter of their game against the Buffalo Bills surprisingly knotted up at a score of 6-6. Much like they did last week against Miami, the Bills have gotten off to a slow start and the Jags have done a decent job of hanging around.

Needless to say, with there being a lack of scoring, there hasn’t been a lot of highlight moments in the game, but one did occur on defense for the Jags. While it wasn’t a turnover (which is what this team needs the most), their star edge rusher, Josh Allen, was able to make a historic sack by sacking the player on the opposite side of the ball who has the same name.

DE/OLB @JoshAllen41_ sacked Bills QB Josh Allen, marking the first time an NFL player sacked a QB with the same first and last name. Allen has 3.0 sacks over the last six quarters. pic.twitter.com/W5dUFBwfLn — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 7, 2021

While the Bills’ Josh Allen has been having an MVP caliber season, the Jags’ Josh Allen hasn’t looked too bad either and came into Sunday’s game with a Pro Football Focus grade of 84.6. Earlier this week he said he was looking forward to the challenge of getting to the Bills quarterback, who has been playing well.

“I mean, like I said, I’m just looking forward to playing against this team and then looking forward to playing against him,” Allen said. “He’s been playing at a high level of recent. He’s been evading sacks recently, he’s been getting out of the pocket, his O-line does a really good job of protecting him. I love this challenge. We’re going to get after them but we have to do it early and throughout the whole game.”

Now with around two minutes left in the third quarter, the Jags will hope their Josh Allen has more highlight moments left in him as it’s shaping up to be a defensive game.

Update: Jags pass-rusher Josh Allen just picked off the Bills’ Josh Allen late in the third quarter.