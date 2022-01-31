Jags interviewing former Las Vegas Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia

With their search surpassing the one-month mark, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be on a path of conducting another search, or at least one more interview. According to multiple reporters, the team will be interviewing former Las Vegas Raiders interim Rich Bisaccia for their head coaching vacancy.

Jaguars are interviewing former Raiders' HC Rich Bisaccia today for their HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2022

Bisaccia, 61, will be coming off a season where he was thrust into an interim title when Raiders head coach Jon Gruden turned in his resignation papers. Gruden’s decision to step down came after a league investigation on the Washington Football Team that revealed e-mails he sent to their former general manager, Bruce Allen, that used a mix of misogynistic, homophobic, and racial slurs.

With that being the case, Las Vegas turned to Bisaccia, who had been an assistant under Gruden for many years, even dating back to his days as the Tampa Bay Bucs coach. In fact, Gruden’s run in Tampa (2002-08) marked Bisaccia’s first stop in the NFL as he served as Gruden’s special teams coordinator, just as he did with the Raiders before becoming the interim coach.

Needless to say, Bisaccia has a lot of experience under his belt and has 20 years’ worth of NFL experience on his résumé. After Gruden left the Bucs Bisaccia remained with the team until 2010, then made stops with the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and finally the Raiders. In all of his stops, he held roles as a special teams coordinator and was tasked with being an assistant head coach at some point with each aforementioned team, too.

Bisaccia did a great job rallying the Raiders to the playoffs after a controversial year for the Raiders where Gruden stepped down, and the team dealt with a few players being arrested. However, with Bisaccia just randomly coming into a search that’s gone on far too long, the interview will not ease the minds of fans, and the Jags seem lost at this point of their interview process.