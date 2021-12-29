Jags interview with former Eagles HC Doug Pederson to take place on Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have requested to speak with eight coaches to fill their head coaching vacancy, including former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Peterson. And thanks to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, we now know that his interview will take place on Thursday and will be the first one for the Jags this week.

The #Jaguars will interview Super Bowl-winning former #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday, source said. Their first interview as they try to replace HC Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021

Pederson is one of the more popular candidates on the Jags’ list because of his background with quarterbacks, which means he could be a great fit for the team’s No. 1 overall pick from April’s draft in Trevor Lawrence. Pederson also has an impressive Super Bowl LII victory on his résumé, which was the first in team history.

Pederson got his coaching start in the NFL under coach Andy Reid when he was with the Eagles. That journey started with Pederson being a quality controls coach from 2009-10, then eventually he was promoted to the quarterbacks coach role from 2011-12.

After that stint in Philly, he followed Reid to his current destination with the Chiefs and served as his offensive coordinator from 2013-15 before getting a chance to be the Eagles’ head coach from 2016-20. Throughout his stretch as the Eagles’ coach, Pederson went 42-37 and was 4-2 in the postseason.

When reflecting on Pederson’s tenure, a lot of his success was largely due to having Carson Wentz perform at a high level early in his career and getting a high level of play out of backup Nick Foles, too. With Lawrence’s input being valued by owner Shad Khan, Pederson’s background could bode well for him but only time will tell how his interview goes.

