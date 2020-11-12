Jags injury report for Wednesday: Doug Costin ruled out vs. Packers

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a dozen players surface on their injury report Wednesday and one has already been ruled out in rookie defensive tackle Doug Costin. According to coach Doug Marrone, the rookie won’t be ready for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after sustaining a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The unfortunate news comes after Costin got the nod to start over Taven Bryan who has been struggling this season. Alongside fellow rookie Davon Hamilton, Costin had a dominant day, acquiring a Pro Football Focus grade of 87.9, making him the second-highest graded rookie defender of Week 9 under Hamilton (89.7).

Highest-graded rookie defenders in Wk 9

1. Davon Hamilton, Jaguars DT – 89.7

2. Doug Costin, Jaguars DT – 87.9 pic.twitter.com/LT1oH6lEmW — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2020

The notables from offense to surface on the injury report who were limited included starting left guard Andrew Norwell (calf) and receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring). Norwell’s injury may simply be minor as he finished Sunday’s game, but Shenault’s injury will be the one to watch after he exited it early. He has a chance to play against the Packers, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after receiving some good news from his MRI this week.

#Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault, ruled out yesterday with a hamstring injury, received good news on his MRI. Source says he has a chance to play Sunday against the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

On defense, the biggest notable on the report was safety Andrew Wingard (core muscle). The Jags designated him to return from injured reserve after he was placed on the list following Week 5’s game against the Texans. He’s seemingly coming along just fine and the Jags will now have 21 days to move him up to the active roster.

Story continues

On offense, quarterback Gardner Minshew (thumb) didn’t practice once again, but that was expected as Marrone stated that Jake Luton would likely start Sunday in Monday’s media session. Sunday’s trip to Green Bay would mark Luton’s second NFL start after he had a respectable debut against the Texans.

Lastly, Brandon Linder (hip) and Tyler Eifert (neck) didn’t participate in practice Wednesday. Despite their injuries, they had scheduled days off anyway, which means they could be bumped up to limited participation on Thursday.