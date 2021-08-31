Here’s the Jags’ initial 53-man roster for 2021
The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season as the league’s deadline to hit the active player minimum has passed.
As it stands, they have 21 players on offense, 29 on defense, and three specialists. With the offense being outweighed by eight players in comparison to the defense, the staff will undoubtedly be making changes over the next few days to balance things out. But in the meantime, it’s going to be a defensive heavy unit.
Here is the Jags’ initial roster that Urban Meyer and his staff made official:
Quarterbacks (2)
Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard
Running backs (3)
James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale
Wide receivers (5)
DJ Chark, Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Jamal Agnew, Tavon Austin
Tight ends (3)
James O’Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell
Offensive linemen (8)
Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, Ben Bartch, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little, Tyler Shatley
Defensive line (7)
Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jay Tufele, Adam Gotsis, Taven Bryan, Daniel Ekuale
Edge rushers (7)
Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, Dawaune Smoot, Jihad Ward, Jordan Smith, Lerentee McCray, Aaron Patrick
Interior linebackers (5)
Myles Jack, Damien Wilson, Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell, Dakota Allen
Cornerbacks (5)
Shaquill Griffin, C.J. Henderson, Tyson Campbell, Tre Herndon, Chris Claybrooks
Safety (5)
Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Rudy Ford, Daniel Thomas, Andrew Wingard
Specialists (3)
K Josh Lambo, P Logan Cooke, LS Ross Matiscik