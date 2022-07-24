Jags host USFL QB Kyle Sloter for a free agent visit

The Jaguars hosted QB Kyle Sloter on a free agent visit. He recently completed his USFL season with the New Orleans Breakers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 23, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a busy weekend ahead of them on the field as the roster is set to report for training camp on Sunday. However, that hasn’t stopped their front office from doing their due diligence to improve the roster where they can.

While they have four quarterbacks who they probably like heading into camp, they hosted free agent quarterback Kyle Sloter on Saturday. However, that didn’t lead to a signing, though the team may have him on their radar to sign in the future.

The Jags took a look at Sloter after he spent this year in the United States Football League with the New Orleans Breakers. While with them, he was 168-of-291 (57.7%) for 1,798 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 picks.

Before his time in the USFL, Sloter spent some time in the NFL and entered it as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Denver Broncos. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Oakland Raiders. However, during his time in the NFL, he wasn’t able to take the field for a regular-season game.

As we’ve said in the past, Doug Pederson likes to develop a strong quarterbacks room, so their interest in Sloter isn’t surprising. As of now, C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton, and undrafted rookie E.J. Perry are the quarterbacks behind Trevor Lawrence on the depth chart, and all three were able to participate in organized team activities.

