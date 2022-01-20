Jags HC coaching search: Where things stand 3 weeks into interviews

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have one of the league’s open head coaching vacancies and could be set to make a decision soon as they are in their second wave of interviews. Their opening became available back on Dec. 16, but their first known interview took place on Dec. 30 (20 days ago), which means they are a day away from the three-week mark.

Unlike in their last process, the Jags decided to cast a wide net this time and do their due diligence to avoid the catastrophe that occurred last season, and most importantly get the hire right for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They’ve only shown interest in candidates with NFL experience, though all of them don’t necessarily have head coaching experience.

With the team likely closer to deciding than others due to a somewhat early start, here is all we know up until this point:

Coaching candidates

Jan 29, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addresses the media during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Candidates who have been interviewed

Others who the Jags expressed interest in

Candidate Current team Interview date Source Dan Quinn Cowboys Unknown if he has interviewed Adam Schefter

Coaching candidates profiles:

Byron Leftwich | Jim Caldwell | Doug Pederson | Matt Eberflus | Nathaniel Hackett | Kellen Moore |

Who has been named a finalist?

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, there is one known finalist in Indianapolis Colts coordinator Matt Eberflus, who NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced would be getting a second interview on Monday. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, that interview will take place in Indianapolis as Shad Khan will be flying in from his home in Illinois.

Eberflus is a familiar face to the Jags as they’ve faced his defenses twice a year for some time now, and he’s garnered a lot of respect in the league. He is also set to get a second interview with the Chicago Bears as well.

Eberflus is the only known finalist for the Jags’ vacancy at the moment, but it was reported that Bill O’Brien was a candidate who was unlikely to advance. A key to keep in mind is that the Jags could be waiting on coaches who are currently in the postseason like Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, and Nathaniel Hackett, both of whom have worked for the organization in the past.

Who are the favorites?

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 12: Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

What about the Jags' general manager situation?

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is shown during Friday afternoon’s press conference at TIAA Bank Field. [Florida Times-Union]

Back on Dec. 27, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that general manager Trent Baalke would be retained and would be involved in the coaching search. That news didn’t sit well with Jags fans as they started the #KhlownOut and #FireBaalke movements, which started on social media and eventually found their way into the stadium for the Jags’ season finale. It also caused a sponsor to take legal action against the organization, too.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that owner Shad Khan would remain “steadfast” in his decision back on Jan. 7 despite the response of the fans. However, the odd part is that the Jags organization didn’t confirm Baalke’s status after the season and has yet to speak on the 2021 season at all. That said, there might be a chance that Baalke’s fate depends on whether or not the next coach wants to work with him or not, as he’s been a part of four coaching changes, which hasn’t helped his reputation.

When could a decision be made on a head coach?

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

This is a question that only the Khan’s can answer, but with the organization currently in Phase 2 of the search, they may make a decision next week. Of course, a lot could depend on the outcomes of the upcoming playoff games in the NFC, which will involve Hackett, Bowles, and Leftwich.

In Hackett’s case, he will be coaching in the late game (8:15 p.m. EST) on Saturday as the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers. As for Leftwich and Bowles, they will be coaching in the afternoon game (3 p.m. EST) Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

