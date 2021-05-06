Jags fire several front office executives after draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars endured many front office changes this offseason — and they continued after the draft. According to the Associated Press, the team parted ways with executive Mark Ellenz, Paul Roell, Andy Dengler, and Chris Driggers earlier this week.

Combined, these five members of the front office had 66 years worth of experience with the team. However, with new head coach Urban Meyer taking over, it’s not surprising that the Jags held on to them (they scouted the 2021 prospects) until the draft was over before making any moves.

According to the AP, Driggers, who was the Jags’ Director of Pro Personnel, had the most experience with the Jags and had been with the team since shortly after its inception in 1994. He held his latest title dating back to 2015.

Dengler, who was the Jags’ Director of Pro Scouting, had been with the Jags since 1998 and initially joined them as a regional scout.

Ellenz, the Jags’ Director of College Scouting, had been with the organization since 2013 when he joined them as a regional scout. Prior, he worked with the New Orleans Saints as a training camp coordinator.

Roell was the Jags’ Assistant Director of College Scouting since 2013, which was the year he joined them after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings as a regional scout. Both he and Ellenz were hired by former Jags general manager Dave Caldwell, who was fired last November.

The aforementioned changes come as Meyer has many pending plans to help get the Jags organization on track like getting a new stand-alone facility. However, it’s unknown if the Jags plan to replace the scouting executives who are leaving with current scouting executives or new ones down the road.