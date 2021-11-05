Jags final Week 9 injury report: Robinson officially listed as questionable after a limited Friday

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report for week 9’s game against the Buffalo Bills and it only had one player listed in the status column. Of course, that player was running back James Robinson, who coach Urban Meyer suspected would be questionable earlier this week in his radio show.

Robinson was upgrade from an DNP designation on Thursday to limited on Friday. Before practice, Meyer spoke on his top running back and acknowledged his toughness though that doesn’t necessarily mean he will play.

If Robinson can’t go, the Jags will start Carlos Hyde and have Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo on the roster to be the No. 2 and No. 3 options.

In addition to Robinson being upgraded, the only other change was the designation of linebacker Dakota Allen, who was bumped up to full participation Friday after being limited on Thursday.

Hyde, Guard Ben Bartch, cornerback Tyson Campbell, and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton were all full participants on Friday as they were on Thursday and are cleared to go Sunday.

As for the Bills, the notable the was ruled OUT for them was tight end Dawson Knox (hand). Additionally, receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) and safety Jordan Poyer (shoulder) were ruled questionable. For more on them, head over to Bills Wire for the latest.