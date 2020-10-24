Jags final injury report for Week 7: LB Myles Jack, safety Jarrod Wilson among players ruled out

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled three players out for their Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Two of those players were starters in linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring).

The other player who was ruled out was tight end Tyler Eifert (neck).

3 players are OUT for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Full @farahandfarah Injury Report ⤵ pic.twitter.com/ZPqkHjSzte — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 23, 2020





Both Jack and Wilson sustained their respective injuries last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, causing them to exit the game early. Replacing Jack was linebacker Dakota Allen while Brandon Watson was the player who replaced Wilson. Allen and Watson could also start against the Chargers, too, who could be a handful for the defense due to Justin Herbert having a hot hand.

The only other player to surface on the injury report was starting right guard A.J. Cann, who also exited Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by rookie Ben Bartch, who also was on the injury report earlier in the week with a knee and foot injury. With Bartch cleared to go, he’ll be the player to start in Cann’s place if the veteran is unable to play.