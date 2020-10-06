Jags fall 2 spots in USA TODAY power rankings after loss to Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their second game to a winless team this Sunday, suffering a loss from the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, they also dropped down a couple of spots in USA TODAY’s most recent power rankings and are now at the No. 29 spot.

Despite the fall, USA TODAY’s Nate Davis continued to praise running back James Robinson, who was one of the standouts of the game. He finished his day with 107 total yards against the Bengals, and could’ve had more had his best gain of the day (a 40-yard rush) not been negated by a holding penalty.

29. Jaguars (27): Let’s go back to Next Gen Stats … if this dubious RYOE (rushing yards over expectation) metric is worth a Jag, wouldn’t undrafted RB James Robinson’s 285 rushing yards be about 285 more than anyone expected? Let’s keep it real.

Robinson has been the Jags’ most consistent player and the fanbase is elated to have such a pleasant surprise out of undrafted free-agency. While the team has a wide variety of issues, running back hasn’t been one and it appears the future is bright for the Jags there.

Despite having one win on their record, the Jags once again were the lowest-ranked AFC South team as the winless Houston Texans even came in ahead of them at the No. 27 spot. The Indianapolis Colts were able to find themselves at the No. 10 spot while the Tennessee Titans were one spot in front of them at No. 9.