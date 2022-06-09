Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson provided updates on the health of a couple of players on Thursday.

One of those updates was a positive one. Quarterback C.J. Beathard went for an MRI after being carted off the field with a groin injury earlier this week. Pederson told reporters that Beathard is expected to be healthy come training camp.

The wait will be a longer one for linebacker Jordan Smith. Smith is out for the year after hurting his knee. The 2021 fourth-round pick had one tackle in two appearances for the Jags during his rookie season.

Assuming Beathard stays on course medically, he’ll be competing with Jake Luton and E.J. Perry for spots behind Trevor Lawrence in the fall.

Jags expect C.J. Beathard back for camp, lose Jordan Smith for the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk