Jags enter week as 3.5-point underdogs to Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing in their first home game since Week 3 this Sunday, and when they return to TIAA Bank Field oddsmakers will once again have them down as underdogs. According to BetMGM, the Jaguars are currently 3.5-point underdogs to the Detroit Lions, who will enter this week with just one win just like the Jags.

After dropping a loss at the hands of the Houston Texans, the Jags will be enduring a four-game losing streak. The Lions, on the other hand, will be coming off a bye week and could be well-rested.

The Jaguars are currently listed as a +160 underdog on the money line, meaning that a $100 wager on the Jags to win outright will win $160. The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

The Jags and Lions don’t have an extensive history against each other, meeting just six times. The all-time record is currently knotted up at 3-3, with the Lions winning the last two meetings. Those meetings came in November of 2016 and 2012, with the Lions winning both by a score of 26-19 and 31-14, respectively.

