Jags enter week as 10.5-point underdogs with the Colts up ahead

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially surpassed their win total from last season and did so by beating arguably the AFC’s best. Now, they must put that behind them and look to acquire their first AFC South win of the 2021 season.

Just as they were last week, they’ve entered this week as massive underdogs to the Indianapolis Colts, who currently are second in the division behind the Tennessee Titans. While the spread isn’t quite as high as it was against Buffalo (+14.5), it is by more than a touchdown this week (+10.5), per Tipico Sportsbook.

Spread Moneyline Total Points Jacksonville Jaguars +10.5 -120 +380 O 47.5 -108 Indianapolis Colts -10.5 +100 -540 U 47.5 -112

Both the Jags and Colts will be coming off wins this week and have momentum by their sides. For Indy, they will be well-rested after getting their game out of the way last Thursday against the New York Jets. With No. 2 quarterback Mike White having to leave the game, Indy was able to beat the Jets by a score of 45-30, and with the Jags being a team with a similar talent level as New York, a 10.5 spread figure makes sense.

When looking at this matchup, it may be worth noting that the Jags have at least split the series with the Colts the last six seasons. And while they will be traveling to Indy, they are riding a massive wave and are on track to have running back James Robinson back, according to Urban Meyer.

As for the Colts, they are simply more talented than the Jags, and that includes a running back of their own in Jonathan Taylor. They will come into the game with the fifth-ranked rushing attack, so this game could very well come down to who is the most productive on the ground.

