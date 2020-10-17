Jags elevate DE Jabaal Sheard for Week 6 game vs. Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars utilized a standard elevation from their practice squad to promote defensive end Jabaal Sheard to their active roster. As a result, the veteran will be available to take the field Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The decision comes after starting defensive end Josh Allen was ruled questionable on Week 6’s final injury report and was a non-participant in Friday’s practice.

We have utilized a practice squad standard elevation spot on DE Jabaal Sheard for our Week 6 game against Detroit. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 17, 2020





Sheard signed with the Jags on Oct. 12 after working out for the team on Oct. 6. Prior to this year, the Hollywood, Florida native played for the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Browns, for four seasons before joining the New England Patriots (2015-16) and Indianapolis Colts (2017-19).

Sheard will be entering his tenth season when he takes the field Sunday. During his time with the Browns, Colts and Patriots, he was able to garner 103 career starts, 387 total tackles, and 51.5 sacks.

If Allen can’t go, Sunday’s game will mark the second consecutive matchup he’s missed with a knee injury. That said, it appears the Jags wanted a veteran like Sheard to help alleviate the pressure off K’Lavon Chaisson, who is trying to find his way as a rookie this season.