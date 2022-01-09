Jags elevate 5 players from practice squad before season finale vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they elevated six players from their practice squad Saturday for Week 18’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and those players are as follows:

P Joseph Charlton

RB Nathan Cottrell

QB Danny Etling

WR Josh Hammond

OL Badara Traore

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

With all of the COVID-19 cases the team has endured the last few weeks (or instances that requires a player to quarantine), it was a given that they would be elevating a good amount of players for their season finale to fill out their roster. According to the team’s official site, there are nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list currently and a few of them are starters.

The most notable player placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week was backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, which explains the elevation of Danny Etling.

Punter J.K. Scott was placed on the Jags’ Reserve/COVID-19 list early in the week as well, which put the Jags in a predicament where they had to sign Joseph Charlton to the practice squad and elevate him to the active roster. The move is one that will give the Jags their second change at punter this season as the team’s original starter, Logan Cooke, was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Dec. 28 for a knee injury.

When the Jags take the field Sunday, they will also be without three offensive linemen in starters Brandon Linder and Cam Robinson, and one of their top backups on the unit in Will Richardson. That explains why the team elevated both Badara Traore and Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, who were elevated last week as well alongside running back Nathan Cottrell.