Jags earn NFL’s upset victory of the year vs. Bills: Here are the reactions from Twitter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Ricks
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In arguably one of the most surprising upsets of the year, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated a Buffalo Bills by a score of 9-6 in a game that was dominated by defense on both sides.

The Jaguars did not instill much faith amongst bettors to win in any way as they were a heavy 14.5-point underdog, according to Tipico Sportsbook, and a +650 on the money line.

The highlight of the day was Josh Allen, however, it was the Jags’ pass-rusher and not the Bills’ quarterback, as the former finished his day with eight tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception en route to the best game of the season for him.

The fans in attendance at TIAA Bank Field were treated to the Jaguars’ first victory on American land this season as their last victory came in London against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

With an upset that will surely get the sports world talking, here’s how Twitter reacted to the stunning victory by Jacksonville.

Recommended Stories