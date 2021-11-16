Jags drop one spot in USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings heading into Week 11

Jacksonville’s Week 10 loss to Indianapolis didn’t end up being as ugly as it looked like it could be. After the Colts took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, the defense played lockdown football, only allowing three second-half points and giving the team a chance down six at the very end.

A fumble from quarterback Trevor Lawrence ended any hope at completing the comeback, however, and the Jags fall to 2-7 still searching for their first winning streak since the midway point of the 2019 season.

After seeing a decent rise up to No. 27 in the USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings from Nate Davis last week, the Jags are back down one spot on this week’s rankings, sitting at No. 28.

How about return man extraordinaire Jamal Agnew reinventing himself as Cordarrelle Patterson-lite. Agnew has 21 catches after totaling 16 during four years in Detroit and threw in a 66-yard TD run Sunday. Weapon X.

While the win over Buffalo last week provided hope that this team could start to turn things around a bit, the Jaguars’ problems are just too pronounced right now. The defense performed well once again, but the offense (and passing game, in particular) continues to struggle. Lawrence hasn’t been great as a rookie, but dropped passes and poor separation from his receivers is not doing him any favors.

The Jags have shown signs of life at points this season, but the team remains far too inconsistent to succeed in Year 1 of coach Urban Meyer’s regime.