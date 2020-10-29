Jags drop to No. 30 spot in USA Today power rankings for Week 8

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ six-game skid continued Sunday after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, putting the team at 1-6 heading into the bye week. As a result, they fell one more spot in USA TODAY’s latest power rankings and came in at the No. 30 spot.

30. Jaguars (29): Their six-game slide is only eclipsed by the Jets. In a normal year, it would be a great time to get away to the United Kingdom for a week.

Overall, the Jags’ offense at least had a better showing than fans witnessed in Weeks 5-6, ending the game with 25 points. Of course, the key reason for their offensive success was due to rookie running back James Robinson, who had a career day and finished the game with 22 carries for 119 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He also was able to add a receiving touchdown to his stat line, too.

Unfortunately, the Jags’ defense continued to struggle, though they had a few good moments. The unit ultimately allowed the Chargers to put up over 480 yards, marking their third game of allowing 400 yards by the opposition. The Chargers also were the sixth consecutive team to put up 30 points or more on the Jags.

As for the rest of the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans were ranked fourth and the Indianapolis Colts were also able to crack the top 15, coming in at No. 12. Meanwhile, the 1-6 Houston Texans came in slightly ahead of the Jags at No. 27.