Jags’ Devin Lloyd projected to make 2022 All-Rookie team

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked many when they traded back into the first round to take linebacker Devin Lloyd, but most fans were on board with the choice because he was a steal at pick No. 27. His selection also scratched a need off the list as the Jags needed someone to start alongside Foye Oluokun, who they added in free agency.

Lloyd was a star at the University of Utah and was able to register 256 total tackles while there, including 43 for loss. After proving he can do a little of everything in terms of tackling, coverage, and pass-rushing, he earned a 90.2 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. As a result of his versatile skill set, some thought he’d be a top-15 pick, but he ended up sliding a bit, giving the Jags a chance to pounce on a grand opportunity.

Many not only felt he was a top linebacker for the 2022 class but felt he was also one of the best in the country and expect his versatile skill set to translate well in the NFL. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is among those who were high on the PAC-12 standout, and as a result, he listed him in his All-Rookie team projections for the 2022 season.

Drafted: Round 1, No. 27 overall Lloyd’s a versatile linebacker who can handle coverage duties whether it’s playing man-to-man against a tight end or dropping into zones. Also, his power between the tackles will free up veteran tackle machine Foye Oluokon to chase the ball outside. Add in his ability to blitz through the A or B gaps, and Lloyd should make an immediate impact on the Jaguars’ defense.

Lloyd is coming into a system where fans have seen linebackers thrive. The Jags named Mike Caldwell their new defensive coordinator who is coming from a Tampa Bay Bucs squad that received fantastic linebacker play out of Lavonte David and Devin White. Now, the hope is that Caldwell can mold Lloyd and Oluokun into a similar duo, as he was the Bucs’ linebackers coach for several years.

Lloyd will not only have the luxury of learning from Caldwell, but also Oluokun, who was 2021’s leading tackler. That said, the pieces certainly are in place for Lloyd to make an immediate impact and continue to give the Jags something their history is filled with, which is solid linebacker play.

