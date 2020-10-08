Jags designate safety Jarrod Wilson to return from injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars had some injuries pile up on the defensive side during Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals as notables Myles Jack (ankle), CJ Henderson (shoulder), and D.J. Hayden (hamstring) exited the game before it could end. As a result, it appears the unit might limp into Week 5’s AFC South matchup with the Houston Texans, which could end up being a huge problem.

However, there could be help on the way in terms of getting a healthy body back in the lineup as safety Jarrod Wilson was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The news comes after he was placed on IR before Week 2’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars FS Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR and the team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. Coach Doug Marrone had other good injury news on Wednesday saying that WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), LB Myles… https://t.co/8qISBB8684 — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 7, 2020





Under the new rules for IR, a player must sit out for three games. That said, in Wilson’s case, he became eligible for a return after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as he missed Weeks 2-4.

With Wilson’s designation now in effect, the Jags have 21 days to officially activate him to their main roster. That opportunity might come this week with all of the injuries the Jags are dealing with and the inexperience they have within the secondary.

When asked about Wilson, coach Doug Marrone told the media that he has a good chance to return this week against the Houston Texans.

WATCH LIVE: Head Coach Doug Marrone meets with the media. https://t.co/LPedIpwNyy — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 7, 2020





Wilson’s return would be more than welcomed as he’s started in 19 games for the Jags and has participated in 64 while accumulating 123 total tackles. That would instantly make him the most experienced member of the secondary when looking at the team’s initial starting group that includes himself, Josh Jones, Tre Herndon, and CJ Henderson.