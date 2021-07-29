Jags defensive leader Myles Jack likes what he’s seen out of Trevor Lawrence so far

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the practice field for their training camp practice and the offense, in particular, was the standout unit. Of course, Trevor Lawrence was the biggest topic coming into camp and he made sure he didn’t disappoint.

Lawrence particularly shined in the Jags’ final team drill, completing various passes on the intermediate level. He ultimately ended his first training camp session 16-of-18 while splitting snaps with Gardner Minshew II as the QB1.

After practice, NFL Network’s James Palmer talked to Jags defensive captain Myles Jack about how Lawrence has looked and the young linebacker said he’s been as advertised for the most part.

“It was cool because you see the draft and everything and you hear the hype,” said Jack. “So, I’m getting in my stance and I’m seeing him getting underneath and when you start seeing him sling the ball man. You’re like, OK, this is what a number one overall pick looks like. You know what I mean? So, in my experience I’ve played against a lot of great quarterbacks and to see a young guy come in and the touches that he puts on the ball, the passes he can make, throwing receivers open — he’s got a very good understanding. Will he make mistakes as a young guy? Of course. But I think he’ll be here for a long time and he’ll be a staple for Jacksonville.”

While the pads haven’t gone on yet, this is still encouraging to hear for Jags fans. Lawrence left the Jags’ facility on a high note when looking at his last minicamp practice last month, and the fact that he’s picking up where he left off proves that the work he put in during the break is paying off.

Lawrence linked up with his teammates at least twice (once in Jacksonville and once in Clemson) to throw the football around and work on their chemistry. Now, he’ll need to improve on a day-to-day basis as the practices will be more intense and preseason reps are coming in August. However, if his start to camp is an indicator of the strides he can make, it appears Jags fans are in for an interesting training camp period.