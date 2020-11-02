Jags declare Jake Luton their starter vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton has been given the nod to be the team’s Week 9 starter this Sunday against the Houston Texans. Head coach Doug Marrone informed the media of the move Monday afternoon as the Jags’ initial starter, Gardner Minshew II, is dealing with a significant right thumb injury.

With Luton starting, veteran Mike Glennon will remain the Jags No. 2 quarterback as Minshew recovers.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says team will start rookie QB Jake Luton this week in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb). Also said he would not discipline Minshew for hiding the injury for several weeks. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 2, 2020





Like Minshew, the Jags drafted Luton in the sixth-round (No. 189 overall) of April’s draft out of Oregon State. During his last season in the collegiate ranks, he was able to accumulate a 62% completion rate (222-of-358) for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns with just three interceptions. While those weren’t overly impressive stats, many scouts liked his size (6-foot-6, 224-pounds) and arm strength coming out of college. The scheme utilized by Oregon State was one in which scouts favored, too, which gave Luton a chance to have an easier transition into the league as pointed out by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com earlier this year.

Luton is an intriguing developmental quarterback with good size, adequate accuracy and an NFL arm. He’s operated in a pro-style passing attack with plenty of play-action and has the ability to push the ball into space both intermediate and deep. He values the football with few fumbles and interceptions during his career, but he’s more of a “ball delivery” passer than one who works through progressions and picks the defense apart. Mobility and making off-schedule plays aren’t going to be his thing. He’s a pro-style quarterback with developmental traits who could hear his name late on Day 3.

The Jags decision isn’t a surprising one when considering the Jags took a similar gamble on Minshew last season by naming him their QB2 behind Nick Foles last preseason. Additionally, Marrone told the media that he was willing to “go outside of the box” and perhaps try some moves that didn’t seem ideal — and Luton’s situation somewhat falls in that category.

As for Minshew, there has been no update on if he’ll return or not as the Jags enter the second half of their season. At the least, the team likely won’t rush him back as there has been a noticeable difference in his throwing ability as of late.