Jags DC Joe Cullen praises CB Tyson Campbell’s development

Jacksonville has certainly put rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell’s feet to the fire this season. After trading cornerback C.J. Henderson ahead of Week 4, Campbell became a starter on the outside. The 2021 second-round pick has had a bit of a learning curve, but he’s beginning to improve as the season has gone on.

He had one of his better games all season in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, and Jacksonville defensive coordinator Joe Cullen praised his development on Friday.

“I thought he really played an excellent game,” Cullen said. “He was physical. He had one of the ones Gene mentioned, he had a touchdown-saving tackle. It wasn’t on the real long one, it was like (a) 15-yarder, it was one of the second runs. He came from his corner position and knifed him down, which some guys in weeks past, that was going the distance. But I think he’s playing tighter in his coverage. Then even the one where Myles (Jack) had the hit on the quarterback, (Colts QB Carson) Wentz made a nice throw, and he just went and tomahawked the ball and that gives a young guy a lot of confidence against a pretty good player. If he can continue to keep developing and he gets better and better … It’s not easy to come in and start in this league as a corner. We had (Ravens CB) Marlon Humphrey, he didn’t start and he’s one of the best corners in the league. He didn’t start as a rookie, moved him around, had to play, started some games, then he played nickel, then he moved back outside.”

This is the “tomahawk” play that Cullen was referring to, where Campbell knocks the ball out of the hands of T.Y. Hilton on what was a good throw from Wentz.

Tyson Campbell (top of screen) hits the ball out of TY Hilton's hands on third down. pic.twitter.com/76p3BCo11M — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 14, 2021

Hilton, who Campbell spent much of the game lined up against, only had one catch for five yards.

This defense has played a lot better in recent weeks, and Campbell’s improvement is a major reason why. He was drafted to potentially replace Henderson on the outside, and though it was shaky at first, he’s settling into that role nicely.

If he continues to play like this, the secondary will feel like much less of a need heading into the offseason.