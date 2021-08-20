Jags Day 16 training camp practice takeaways

Day 16’s practice may have marked the hottest one for the Jacksonville Jaguars according to those who witnessed it, and coach Urban Meyer and the staff took advantage of it. The hot Florida heat is something the team is going to have to play in with most of their home games being afternoon games, and at some point, most figured they would move their morning practices into the afternoon to get acclimated with it.

As for what went down on the field, Gardner Minshew II got his shot with the starters once again, although the staff focused heavily on the rushing attack Thursday. Despite that, most left more impressed with Lawrence when it comes to the passing game, leaving onlookers to wonder why he hasn’t been named the starter yet.

Both Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will talk with the media on Friday, so fans should know a little more then, but in the meantime, here are the overall takeaways we were able to garner on Day 16’s practice:

Jags clearly view DT Malcom Brown as a leader for the defense

One of the key veteran acquisitions for the Jags this offseason was the addition of defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who they landed through a trade with the New Orleans Saints. The veteran stood out in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and picked up where he left off Thursday in practice by winning three consecutive battles in offensive line vs. defensive line team drills, according to Jaguars.com’s Ashlyn Sullivan.

Before practice, the team had Brown talk to the team in a huddle, which may have been a sign that it would be a tough day where everyone would have to focus and push through. It’s also worth noting that the Jags will face his former team on Monday, so maybe the staff felt Brown was the right player to motivate them to start Monday’s game stronger than their last one.

The veteran stood out in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and picked up where he left off Thursday in practice by winning three consecutive battles in offensive line vs. defensive line team drills, according to Jaguars.com’s Ashlyn Sullivan.

Story continues

Before practice, the team had Brown talk to the team in a huddle;e, which may have been a sign that it was going to be a tough day where everyone would have to focus and push through. It’s also worth noting that the Jags are going to face his former team on Monday, so maybe the staff felt Brown was the right player to motivate them to start Monday’s game stronger than their last one.

Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II both made plays, but Lawrence’s abilities, at this point, speaks volumes about his skill set

In the early stages of practice, Minshew connected with receiver Phillip Dorsett II on a long touchdown pass. A few plays later, Lawrence followed the pass up with the highlight throw of the day, which was a 30-yard strike down the middle of the field to Pharoh Cooper, according to Jaguars.com’s John Oehser. He added that the throw was a “high-velocity pass that showed as much arm strength and accuracy as any pass Lawrence has thrown all camp.”

The exchange is a prime example of Lawrence being able to answer Minshew’s best — and that speaks volumes about the rookie. While everyday hasn’t been perfect, it’s hard to find many who wouldn’t say Lawrence is a better quarterback due to the physical tools he brings to the table in addition to his poise and ability to answer adversity.

While there is plenty of time before the regular season, it appears the Jags are prolonging the inevitable, which is that Lawrence should and will be the starter. Then again, they will have 20 days left before the regular season begins once their next preseason game is over, so the decision could wait until then.

Other tidbits