Jags Day 14 training camp practice takeaways

With their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns behind them, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-took the field Monday to continue their path towards improvement. Saturday’s game proved that the team has significant strides to make on all three sides of the ball before taking the field Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

During Day 14’s session, the Jags let their quarterback competition continue between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II, though many felt the rookie outshined the veteran on Saturday. However, it appears Jags coach Urban Meyer may not be ready to show his hand, or has a great deal of respect for Minshew.

Regardless, Monday marked another interesting day of practice, and here are some takeaways that the media was able to garner in addition to the continuation of the Jags’ quarterback competition:

Meyer not ready to name a QB1 yet

With the Jags continuing to switch out Minshew and Lawrence with the first-team, the Mississippi Mustache got to take a majority of the reps with the starters to the displeasure of many fans. According to Jamal St. Cyr of News4Jax, this didn’t stop Lawrence from outshining Minshew once again as the rookie pushed the ball down the field better.

Lawrence was able to link up with receiver Pharoh Cooper twice for a deep connection, which occurred once in 7-on-7s (for a touchdown) then later in 11-on-11s. He also was able to hit Cooper for a back-shoulder throw for a touchdown in 11-on-11s, too. Lawrence, unfortunately, ended practice by throwing a pick where there were four defenders in the area, but overall he distributed the ball well.

7 on 7 Trevor Lawrence to Cooper Nice deep pass for a TD — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 16, 2021

11 on 11 Trevor Lawrence to Cooper Back shoulder throw for the TD 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Burns in coverage — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 16, 2021

In 11-on-11’s, Minshew was able to hit Laviska Shenault Jr. up the sideline for a nice pass and also hit Collin Johnson for a touchdown where the young receiver made a nice adjustment. Minshew nearly threw a pick to Jarrod Wilson early in practice, but the veteran safety couldn’t hang on to it.

11 on 11 (all 3rd downs) Minshew to Shenault Nice pass down the sideline first down — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 16, 2021

Collin Johnson with a nice grab from Minshew in the end zone. Extended for the ball. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 16, 2021

It’s unknown as to when the Jags could name a starter at quarterback, but Meyer did say there is a decent chance that Lawrence could start next Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Staff starts to take notice of young DB standouts

The Jags’ first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, CJ Henderson, had an excellent game against the Browns. He was ultimately targeted four times but allowed just two catches for 15 yards while also registering a pass breakup and a tackle.

On Monday, he was given some reps with the first team, which is a good sign after he missed the start of camp and had to recover from labrum surgery this offseason. If he can continue his play throughout the preseason, he undoubtedly will be inserted into the starting lineup again where he will likely join Shaq Griffin and Tyson Campbell as the team’s top-3 corners.

The staff also gave rookie safety Andre Cisco some first-team reps after the solid game he had. Many have long believed he has the skills to be a starter as a first-year player, and he displayed it Saturday accumulating four tackles and a pass breakup.

Hopefully, this is the combination fans will get to see starting against the Saints as they could give teams a lot of issues. Of course, a lot will depend on the pass-rush but the combination of Henderson, Griffin, Cisco, Campbell, and Rayshawn Jenkins does feel like the most talented grouping on the roster.

Other tidbits