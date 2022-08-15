Jags cut Jake Luton on way to 85 players

Quarterback Jake Luton is one of the first cuts by the Jaguars this offseason.

The Jaguars announced that Luton was waived on Monday along with running back Matt Colburn II, kicker Elliott Fry, wide receiver Ryan McDaniel, and linebacker Wyatt Ray. Fry was waived with an injury designation, so he’ll revert to injured reserve if unclaimed.

Luton was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Jags who returned to the team in February after stints with the Seahawks and Dolphins. He started three games as a rookie and went 60-of-11o for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.

C.J. Beathard and EJ Perry are the remaining backups to Trevor Lawrence.

Fry signed with the team in July and his departure leaves Ryan Santoso as the only kicker in Jacksonville.

