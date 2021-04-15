Jags currently listed with third-best odds to win AFC South

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Johnson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When looking at their 1-15 record last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the AFC South by far (and the league), but Vegas isn’t predicting that to be the case in 2021. As it stands, BetOnline.Ag has them down with odds of +750. And while that’s far from the best odds in the division, that figure was good enough to rank them ahead of one team, and of course, that was the Houston Texans (+1,400).

As most fans are aware, the Texans are a mess at the moment as Deshaun Watson doesn’t plan to suit up for them, and if he ever plays football again, he’ll have some legal issues to settle. The former first-round pick is at the center of multiple civil lawsuits where multiple female massage therapists have accused him of sexual assault and other inappropriate occurrences.

When looking at the AFC overall, BetOnline placed the Tennessee Titans way ahead of the Jags with a figure of +135 and the Indianapolis Colts (+100) in front of all of the division.

In terms of the AFC conference as a whole, the Texans (+6,600) are the only team with a worst figure than the Jags (+4,000), who are also tied with the Cincinati Bengals. The Colts came in with the fourth best figure in the conference (+1,100), while the Titans were tied for seventh with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins (+1,600). as expected, the Kansas City Chiefs were ahead of all AFC teams with a +275 figure.

In just a few weeks, the Jags will be landing a player in Trevor Lawrence who could help them fare a little better than oddsmakers are projecting. However, they will need to hit on other additions with him in the draft as their defense ranked 30th against the rush and 31st overall.

Recommended Stories

  • Takeaways from Justin Fields’ 2nd Pro Day

    There's not much we can glean from Justin Fields' second Pro Day in front of Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers and others.

  • Twitter reacts to viral Justin Fields-Kyle Shanahan photo on pro day

    People really leaned into this photo.

  • Alex Leatherwood named ideal Round 1 pick for Jags alongside Trevor Lawrence

    Chad Reuter of NFL.com's thinks a blindside protector for Trevor Lawrence would be the ideal pick for the Jags at selection No. 25.

  • Mel Kiper Jr. has Patriots selecting QB in crazy first-round scenario

    The New England Patriots could select a quarterback in the first round.

  • Justin Fields is clear 49ers choice, even if not determined yet

    Justin Fields has the arm talent and athleticism to take the NFL's most potent offensive scheme to a new level and become the league's next star in the process. He is the quarterback Kyle Shanahan has been waiting for.

  • Report: Justin Fields, Trey Lance to do drills used by 49ers at workouts

    The 49ers shook up the pre-draft landscape when they traded up to the No. 3 pick and the impact that the move had will be seen at a couple of upcoming Pro Day workouts. Justin Fields will hold a second Pro Day workout on Wednesday and Trey Lance will do the same next Monday. With [more]

  • NFL draft betting: Who will be the first defensive player selected?

    While QBs are expected to quickly come off the board, there is less clarity with the defensive talent at the top of this year's NFL draft.

  • Mel Kiper Jr.'s new 2021 NFL Mock Draft projects bold Patriots trade

    ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and it projects the Patriots to make a bold trade to move up in the first round.

  • Cardinals set to face Browns’ beefed-up pass rush after addition of Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns now have Myles Garrett and Clowney on either side of the defensive line.

  • 1 Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security

    One of the 23 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week. In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.” Buzbee has said the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Could 6 quarterbacks land in Round 1?

    Our penultimate 2021 mock draft lands a sixth QB near the end of the first round.

  • What are the Browns getting in Jadeveon Clowney?

    A year after failing to sign Jadeveon Clowney to a lucrative three-year deal, the Browns have inked Clowney to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. So what are the Browns getting in Clowney? The simple answer is, it depends. The more complicated answer is, well, it depends. The first overall pick in the [more]

  • Bernie Madoff Dies at 82

    Madoff led one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history.

  • Colts still in the mix for DE Justin Houston

    Justin Houston still in play to return to Indy.

  • U.S.'s John Kerry in China for talks ahead of climate summit

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in talks in China on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden’s climate summit of world leaders. China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the discussions in Shanghai running through Saturday aim to boost cooperation on climate change and exchange views on the U.N. Climate Change Conference known as COP 26 to be held in Scotland in November. A brief statement from the ministry said Kerry would be meeting with China’s top climate negotiator, fellow veteran diplomat Xie Zhenhua.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Work-life harmony making Robert Whittaker more dangerous in the cage

    Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.

  • Evans eager to get vaccinated ahead of Wimbledon

    Evans' comments come after world number two Daniil Medvedev tested positive on Monday and was subsequently withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters. Some of the top players at the Miami Open recently expressed a reluctance to get vaccinated but Evans, Britain's top ranked male player at No. 33, was not among them. "I'm very eager to get vaccinated, if I can," he told reporters on Tuesday after beating Dusan Lajovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, his first Tour-level victory on clay in four years.