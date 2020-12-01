Jags currently 8.5-point underdogs to Vikings

The trend for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 has been to enter most of their games as underdogs and that hasn’t changed for Week 13. With a trip to Minneapolis coming up Sunday, BetMGM has them down as 8.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jags are currently a +325 underdog on the money line, which means a $100 wager on the Jags would net a bettor $325. Meanwhile, the over/under is set at a figure of 51.5.

When looking at the Jags’ history against the Vikings, it isn’t all that great as they are 1-5 against them. Their last regular season meeting occurred in 2016 in Jacksonville and the Vikings were able to get the win by a score of 25-16. The Vikings also won the meeting before that in 2012 (by a score of 26-23 in overtime), which was the last game played between the two in Minneapolis.

So far, the Vikings haven’t been all that great at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 2-4 home record. However, after a win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, they have a little bit of momentum and motivation as they are the No. 8 seed in the NFC Playoff hunt.