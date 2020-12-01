Jags currently 8.5-point underdogs to Vikings

James Johnson
·1 min read

The trend for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 has been to enter most of their games as underdogs and that hasn’t changed for Week 13. With a trip to Minneapolis coming up Sunday, BetMGM has them down as 8.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jags are currently a +325 underdog on the money line, which means a $100 wager on the Jags would net a bettor $325. Meanwhile, the over/under is set at a figure of 51.5.

When looking at the Jags’ history against the Vikings, it isn’t all that great as they are 1-5 against them. Their last regular season meeting occurred in 2016 in Jacksonville and the Vikings were able to get the win by a score of 25-16. The Vikings also won the meeting before that in 2012 (by a score of 26-23 in overtime), which was the last game played between the two in Minneapolis.

So far, the Vikings haven’t been all that great at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 2-4 home record. However, after a win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, they have a little bit of momentum and motivation as they are the No. 8 seed in the NFC Playoff hunt.

