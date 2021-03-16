Jags come to terms with former Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin

Associated Press

Duke University saw nearly as many cases of the coronavirus last week as it did during the entire fall semester, according to data released Tuesday. The vast majority of the 231 new cases reported from March 8 through Sunday occurred within the university's undergraduate student population, which accounts for only about 0.06% of North Carolina’s population of 10.5 million people, but whose cases account for nearly 1.9% of the total number reported statewide last week. A total of 241 cases were reported during the entire fall semester.