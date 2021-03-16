Jags come to terms with former Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin
CB Shaquill Griffin has agreed to sign with the Jaguars and will be leaving the Emerald City. Griffin’s deal in Jacksonville is a three-year, $44.5 million contract that includes $29 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Griffin finished last season with 3 interceptions and has been a leader on the Seahawks defense since being drafted in 2017