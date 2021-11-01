Jags claim RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers for a reunion

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without James Robinson for a little while, who is day-to-day after a heel injury against Seattle. With that being the case, they turned to a familiar face in running back Devine Ozigbo, claiming him off the waiver wire just days after the New Orleans Saints let him go.

Ozigbo was previously with the Jags during the offseason and signed with their practice squad after being waived during final cuts. However, the Saints signed him in early October from the unit to their active roster. While with New Orleans, he was active for two games (against Washington and Seattle), snagging a catch for seven yards. He also had a rush that went down as a negative loss of three yards.

Ozigbo originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent to the Saints in 2019 out of Nebraska. However, the Jags eventually claimed him off waivers in September of 2019 for the previously mentioned tenure. He’ll return to the Jags roster after playing in 20 total games with 11 career carries and 25 yards to his name.