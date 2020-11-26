Jags claim former Titans CB Greg Mabin off waivers

With the Jacksonville Jaguars having a lengthy injury report this week, the team has turned to the waiver wire for help. They claimed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin Wednesday.

We have claimed CB Greg Mabin via waivers from Tennessee to our active roster. pic.twitter.com/fcVcJHfFUL — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 25, 2020

Mabin, 26, is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. who entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Bucs. Afterward, he spent time with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals before making his stop with the Titans.

Mabin, who is entering his fourth season, has participated in 29 games and has one start to his name, which came in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers. Throughout his career he’s managed to accumulate 20 tackles (15 solo), three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

He’ll join a cornerbacks room which includes Tre Herndon, Sidney Jones, Chris Claybrooks, Luq Barcoo, and Josiah Scott currently. With Jones (Achilles) and Claybrooks (core muscle) surfacing on the injury report this week, he could be active Sunday as the Jags take on the Cleveland Browns.