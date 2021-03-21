Jags claim former Cowboys WR Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers

With the No. 1 spot in the waiver order in their possession, the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers Saturday. The transaction comes as the Jags named the Cowboys’ former receivers coach, Sanjay Lal, to their staff this offseason, who was with Dallas for two seasons (2018-19).

Jags have claimed WR Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers from Dallas to active roster. Undrafted out of Toledo in 2019. Was on IR with Cowboys in 2019, practice squad in 2020 #Jaguars — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) March 20, 2021

Johnson, 25, entered the NFL in 2019 after going undrafted to the Cowboys out of Toledo. As a rookie, many took note of Johnson’s speed down the field in training camp, though he could never put it all together in the actual preseason games. He eventually had to go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and didn’t return for the remainder of the season.

During his second season, Johnson went on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late July. He was eventually removed from it in August and activated but was waived and placed on the Cowboys’ practice squad in August. After signing him to a reserve/future contract in January, Dallas ultimately decided to go in a different direction two days ago by waiving him.

As a collegiate player, Johnson was a second (2016) and third-team (2018) All-MAC player, finishing his time with the Rockets with 125 catches for 2,265 yards, and 25 receiving touchdowns. Overall, he played in 53 career games for Toledo, which placed him second in the school’s record book.