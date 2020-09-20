Jags center Brandon Linder leaves game vs. Titans with a knee injury

The NFL was hit severely with the injury bug Week 2 and that included one injury for the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the team’s first series after the first half, center Brandon Linder went down with a knee injury and was ruled questionable.

INJURY UPDATE: Center Brandon Linder has a knee injury and is questionable to return.





Tyler Shatley was brought in to replace Linder once the injury occured.

Despite Linder being the team’s best offensive lineman, the Jags were somehow able to score a touchdown on the drive with a 18-yard rushing touchdown by James Robinson. That put the score at 27-17 with the Titans still up.