Jags center Brandon Linder expected to play vs. Steelers, per Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be getting healthier over time and could have several key players back by Sunday’s game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the most notable names who there were concerns for heading into this week was center Brandon Linder, but according to Doug Marrone, the team captain is expected to return Week 11.

“We expect Brandon to play,” Marrone said Wednesday. “He’s actually going to go out there today and do some stuff. Normally it’s his day off so he’ll get some work in today.”

We’ll see if he’s a limited or full participant once the injury report comes out, but this is encouraging news for Linder after he missed Week 9’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a back injury. As the Jags’ best offensive lineman, his addition will be a huge one as the Steelers have an elite defense propelling there team. They will enter this week with the No. 10 ranked passing defense, No. 9 ranked rushing defense, and the No. 6 ranked defense overall.

Despite missing several games in 2020, Linder has a 76.4 grade, per Pro Football Focus. That will come in handy when protecting sixth-round rookie quarterback Jake Luton and making lanes for undrafted running back James Robinson.